DoJ confirms Napoles now under WPP

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

The Department of Justice (DoJ) confirmed yesterday alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles has been provisionally placed under its Witness Protection Program (WPP).



“Janet L. Napoles has been placed under Provisional Admission of WPP subject to Affidavit she submitted which is now undergoing assessment,” said Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

The DoJ has refused to divulge the details of her provisional admission into the WPP.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes explained this is because “the contents of her provisional admission (are) confidential.”

That said, Aguirre admitted Napoles is not yet under the custody of the DOJ.

“As of the moment, physically she is not under WPP due to provisional status of admission,” he explained.

“If requested by subject we can provide additional security and as warranted, address medical needs,” Aguirre assured.

The DoJ has already issued a certification which stated that: “Janet Lim-Napoles has been provisionally covered by the Witness Protection Security and Benefit Program (WPSBP) effective February 27, 2018.”

The certification is signed by the Program Director, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Ma. Nerissa Molina-Carpio.

Following the issuance of the certification, Napoles has sought before the Sandiganbayan that she be transferred to the custody of the DoJ.

Napoles is facing multiple charges before the Sandiganbayan including plunder and graft in connection with her involvement in the multi-billion pesos Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam.

She is currently detained at the detention facility of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

Related

comments