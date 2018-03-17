Duterte Cabinet revamp looms

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

A Cabinet revamp might be forthcoming amid President Duterte’s dismay with the performance of some officials, Malacañang said yesterday.



“Talagang sabi niya na merong mga Secretary na hindi siya happy sa performance at magkakaroon nga daw po ng mga pagbabago sa Gabinete,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque said the revamp will not happen in the next few weeks. “Wala naman po, hindi sa susunod na linggo.”

He said the President mentioned the planned Cabinet changes during a recent interview with journalists in Malacañang.

Duterte recently ordered a full review of the dismissal of charges against alleged big-time drug suspects after finding the Department of Justice’s decision as unacceptable.

The President even threatened to throw Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II in jail if drug suspects Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim go scot-free.

Malacañang has said Aguirre continues to enjoy the President’s trust and confidence. Roque said if the trust was gone, Aguirre would have been fired by the President.

“Kung wala na po kasing tiwala iyan ay hindi na po hihintayin ni Pangulo ang pagbibitiw, talagang sisibakin na po. Dahil alam mo naman na napakadami nang sinibak ng ating Pangulo,” Roque said.

But he said the President’s remarks about Aguirre should be taken “seriously,” not literally, since he was unhappy with the dismissal of the drug case.

