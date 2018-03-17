Exciting episode on ‘Sirkus’

MIA and Miko continue their search for their parents in “Sirkus” tomorrow.

Ever since their parents were kidnapped by the villainess La Ora, twins Mia and Miko have relied on Master Leviticus and the Sirkus to protect them and to reunite them with their parents.



But after moving through many towns with no sign of their mother and father, Mia begins to wonder whether or not Master Leviticus really knows how and where to find their parents.

On the road, the Sirkus meets Lola Waya, a legendary warrior and sorceress known for defending the magical world in past wars.

Mia becomes curious when she sees a tattoo of a map on Lola Waya’s arm. The map shows a prominent-looking tree near the town where they last saw their parents, a town which they have long passed and travelled far away from.

“Sirkus” airs every Sunday, 6:10 p.m., on GMA-7.

