Farm to film

By Jullie Y. Daza

MARICEL Cariaga is a farmer’s daughter. A hard life on the farm. Parents try to make ends meet. Mother leaves farm and family to work abroad. “From harvest to harvest,” says Maricel, it’s a story that leaves children of farmers in tears whenever she has had a chance to share it. And show it, for Maricel is a screenplay writer as she is also a film director. An award-winning one.



Her almost autobiographical movie, “Pitong Kabang Palay,” was one of six winners of the 2016 ToFarm Film Festival showcasing movies about farmers and farming. Since then, the 30-something director’s work has reaped a harvest of awards including best children’s film from international festivals in China, Bangladesh, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. And, oh, did I tell you she’s also a musician? The theme song, written by Maricel, was nominated for best movie theme by the PMPC Star Awards.

With ABS-CBN reporter MJ Felipe and Philippine Star’s Ching Alano, I grabbed Maricel for a short Q and A after she was introduced by Dr. Milagros O. How at the launch of the 3rd ToFarm last Wednesday. I was interested in Maricel because I have been waiting to be assured and reassured that not all movies about farmers are sad and not all indie movies are depressing. Sad to say, Maricel did not give me that assurance, though her journey from farming to filmmaking is by itself a story laced with grit, determination, optimism, and triumph. “Ever since I was a little girl I knew that I wanted to make movies,” so when she was done with college in Isabela, she came to Manila and enrolled in film classes and workshops, like those conducted by Brillante Mendoza.

Maricel did not want to admit that her movie does not have a happy ending, but “every time children of farmers watch it, they cry, they tell me the characters and the plot give them hope.”

Bibeth Orteza is the new festival director. Bibeth, who is married to the award-winning director Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, and festival adviser Joey Romero, son of the great Eddie Romero, will separate the chaff from the grain when they pick seven winners come September.

“I’d like to see comedy for a change,” Bibeth hinted. (Did you read my mind, Bibeth?) “In Samar, no matter how tough life can get for the farmers, they know how to laugh!”

