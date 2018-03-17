How Duterte reacted to DoJ ruling on drug suspects

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Martin A. Sadongdong

Out of anger, President Duterte punched a wall of Malacañang Palace after learning the Department of Justice (DoJ) cleared Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr. and other high-profile suspects from illegal drug charges.



PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa related this to media during the inauguration of the Civil Security Group (CSG)’s One-Stop Shop Building at Camp Crame in Quezon City, yesterday.

“Nagalit siya nang malaman niya, sinuntok niya ‘yung wall ng Malacañang sa galit,” Dela Rosa said.

As if to put emphasis, he added, “Tingnan ninyo ‘yung kamay niya namaga.”

Dela Rosa said the president’s reaction is but understandable given how the DoJ ruling seemingly added to his mounting frustrations.

“As far as I’m concerned, masyado kasing marami nang iniisip si Presidente, hindi lang itong kasong ito,” Dela Rosa recalled.

To make matters worse, the president learned only about it through news sites.

“Nalaman niya ito noong lumabas na sa media, noong pumutok na,” Dela Rosa said.

“Pati ako, parang nabanggit sa akin ni (Crime Investigation and Detection Group Director Roel) Obusan (ito) weeks before (pero) hindi ko masyadong binibigyan ng weight na sabihin (kay president Duterte), kaso ito na pumutok na noon sa media,” he added.

Dela Rosa pointed out Duterte’s frustration only showed how serious the government is in its war on drugs.

“Para sa mga nagsasabi na moro moro itong aming war on drugs, ako po ay nagagalit sa inyo ha? Moro moro your face.

Kawawa naman ‘yung 108 na pulis namin namatay dito, moro moro pa? Ilang tao na ang namatay dito. Ang sama naman ng moro moro na ‘yan,” he lamented.

He, however, was relieved that the ruling was not yet final and a review panel has already been formed by Secretary of Justice Vitaliano Aguirre III.

Dela Rosa acknowledged it is not the duty of the prosecutors to find evidence against criminals but he said they could have given them a “heads-up” if they knew the case against Espinosa and company was weak, considering they are high-profile suspects.

Related

comments