Lady Bulldogs eye share of lead

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UP vs Adamson (Men’s)

10 a.m. – FEU vs Ateneo (Men’s)

2 p.m. – UP vs UST (Women’s)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs NU (Women’s)

National University aims for a share of the lead when it squares off with fancied Ateneo today in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Bulldogs gun for their seventh win against two losses in their 4 p.m. confrontation with the Lady Eagles to join the La Salle Lady Spikers at the helm.

NU is eager to get back on track after succumbing in straight sets to La Salle last week, and Coach Babes Castillo hopes to see the his stalwarts’ old aggressive form.

Jaja Santiago continue to spearhead the Lady Bulldogs both offensively and defensively, getting ample support from Jasmine Nabor, Risa Sato and Aiko Urdas.

But Ateneo, which totes a 5-3 mark at fourth, is agitated to follow-up their recent straight-set win over Far Eastern University while avenging their 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 12-25, 15-7 first-round loss to NU last Feb. 7.

Jho Maraguinot and Kat Tolentino remain the Lady Eagles’ offensive core while Bea De Leon and Maddie Madayag take charge of their defense.

