    Senators decry decision to place Napoles in WPP

    March 17, 2018 | Filed under: News | Posted by:
    Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea leads the inspection of the construction heavy equipment turned over by the Government of Japan at Barangay Sagonsongon in Marawi City on March 15, 2018. The heavy equipment will be used to aid in the rehabilitation efforts of Marawi City. A total of 27 Mitsubishi vehicles were also turned during the event. Joining Medialdea are Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda and Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno. ROBINSON NIÑAL JR./PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

    By Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

    Senators yesterday criticized the Department of Justice for its decision to temporarily place alleged “pork barrel” fund scam mastermind businesswoman Janet L. Napoles under the Witness Protection Program.

    The Duterte administration’s strongest ally, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, called the move “crazy.”

    “What an unbelievable, ‘crazy’ development. Do some people in the DoJ really believe that Janet Lim Napoles is qualified to be a state witness in the PDAF scam which she herself invented organized and perpetuated???” Pimentel said in a text message.

    Opposition Sen. Bam Aquino also disapproved of the decision and called for Aguirre’s resignation for the recent dismissal of illegal drug charges against Cebu businessman Peter Lim and self-confessed drug trader Kerwin Espinosa by the agency’s prosecutors.

    “Sa loob ng isang linggo, napalaya ng Department of Justice ang mga drug lord at naipasok ang reyna ng pork barrel scam sa Witness Protection Program. Nasaan ang hustisya para sa mga biktima ng war on drugs at para sa taumbayang nanakawan ng pinaghirapang yaman?” Aquino said in a series of tweets.

    “We’d like to remind the DoJ that their mandate is to enact justice for the Filipino people, not to protect drug lords and criminal masterminds. The DoJ must stop perpetrating the culture of impunity in our country and begin upholding the rule of law,” he said.

    Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the government’s decision to turn Napoles into a state witness is a “travesty of justice.”

