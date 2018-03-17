TPB honors 8 films for promoting tourism via cinema

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

TOURISM Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano has honored eight Filipino films that have showcased the beauty of the Philippines and have helped promote local tourism through movies.



Movies honored were “Sakaling Hindi Makarating,” directed by Ice Idanan and shot in Ilocos, Siquijor, Batanes, and Zamboanga; Ellen Ongkeko-Marfil’s “Lakbay2Love,” which showcases Timberland Heights and Benguet; “Camp Sawi,” directed by Irene Villamor, set in Bantayan Island; “Patay na Si Hesus,” directed by Victor Villanueva; “Apocalypse Child,” set in Baler; “Siargao,” directed by Paul Soriano, which showcases the island of the same name; “Requited,” directed by Nerissa Picadizo, which features Mt. Pinatubo; and “Kiko Boksingero,” directed by Thop Nazareno, shot in Baguio City.

“Truly, we are in the midst of a growing phenomenon that is Film Tourism. Pilipino man o banyaga ay na-eengganyong dumayo sa iba’t ibang lugar sa Pilipinas dahil sa mga napapanood nila. Sila ay humahanap ng kakaiba at makulay na karanasan thru what they experience onscreen,” said Montano during launching ceremonies for “Cine Turismo” held at a hotel in Manila.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo and Montano presented the trophies to the representatives of the films given recognition.

“We at the Tourism Promotions Board are closely watching this wonderful development. Kami na po sa TPB ang unang kikilala sa mga benepisyong kayang anihin from Film Tourism: increased revenues for tourist attractions; jobs for locals; patronage of local food and handicrafts;

“Kaya po tayo ngayon ay nagtitipon para sa CineTurismo. This is why we are happy to report that the Film Tourism Bill has been getting the same overwhelming support in the Senate and House of Representatives and even from our beloved President Duterte, himself,” said Montano.

The actor-politician encouraged more filmmakers and production to be active partners in shaping the positive perception of the Philippines through film.

“I also hope that this initiative will fuel our local government units to put their best foot forward, dahil may kakayahan po tayong lahat na maipakita pa sa buong mundo kung ano ang kaya ng Pilipinas,” said Montano.

The TPB, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, has called for passage of the pending Film Tourism Bill (SB 1330) sponsored by Sen. Grace Poe and introduced by Sen. Sonny Angara.

The Film Tourism Bill recognizes the “potential of international and local motion picture production to create jobs, grow the economy and raise the nation’s international profile” and seeks to offer incentives to production companies who choose to showcase Philippine destinations and the nation’s historical and cultural heritage, or champion Filipino film practitioners and artists in foreign productions.

