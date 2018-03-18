10 die in Bulacan plane crash

By MARTIN SADONGDONG • FREDDIE VELEZ

PLARIDEL, Bulacan – A six-seater, twin-engine light aircraft crashed into a residential home in Barangay Lumang Bayan Saturday, killing all five passengers and a family of five on the ground.



Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesperson Eric Apolonio said the aircraft, operated by Lite Air Express with registry number RP-C299, crashed upon takeoff at Plaridel Airport at 11:21 a.m.

The plane, bound for Laoag City, slammed into a two-storey house, some 50 meters from the tip of the airport runway and exploded at impact.

Witnesses said they were having lunch when they heard a loud noise accompanied by the explosion.

“Nang marinig naming ang malakas na pagsabog ay biglang natulala at kinabahan kaming lahat at nakiramdam,” narrated one resident. “Ang hinala namin ay may terorista nang nakapasok sa Bulacan.”

The fire that followed the crash was quickly put out by firemen.

Rescuers, using chainsaws and other portable equipment, recovered the charred bodies as the smell of burnt flesh filled the air.

The plane’s wings and tail were visible from the rubble.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, Bulacan provincial director, identified the plane fatalities as Capt. Ruel Meloria, the plane pilot, chief mechanic Romeo Huenda and passengers Alicia Necesario, Maria Vera Pagaduan and Nelson Melgar.

Those killed inside the house were Louisa Santos, 80; daughter Risa dela Rosa and grandchildren John John, 17; Timothy, 11; and Trish, 7.

Risa’s husband, Noel dela Rosa, was not in the house when the plane crashed, according to Caramat.

Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado and Plaridel Mayor Jocell Aimee Vistan-Casaje rushed to the scene of the crash.

Initial investigation showed that the plane may have hit the cable wires of an electric post.

A team from Flight Safety and Inspectorate Service (FSIS) were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

Airport authorities said all aircraft operated by Lite Air Express have been grounded pending results of investigations.

The ill-fated aircraft is a Piper PA-23 Apache light plane.

