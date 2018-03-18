2 dead in construction site collapse

By Liezle Basa Iñigo

SAN JUAN, La Union – At least two construction workers died while another was injured Friday when the soil beneath them collapsed at a construction site in Brgy. Urbiztondo, San Juan, La Union.



A report from the office of Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, Director, Police Regional Office 1, identified the fatalities as Bernie Delos Trenos and Juvy Lima.

The injured was identified as Loreto Baroga.

The incident was said to have happened around 3:30 p.m. with the three ill-fated men being seen catching a short break at a portion of the construction site, which would eventually give way, effectively burying them.

A rescue team tried to save the hapless trio digging as fast as they could through the pit but it was already too late for Delos Trenos and Lima who were reportedly already unresponsive upon extraction.

Baroga, who was still breathing, was rushed to the Lorma Medical Center in San Fernando. He has since been transferred to the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center where he is now recuperating.

