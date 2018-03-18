2 minors killed in Cebu blaze

By LESLEY CAMINADE VESTIL

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Two siblings burned to death while thousands others were rendered homeless following a fire that broke out Friday afternoon at Sitio New Paradise, Camansi and Kitchen, Brgy. Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.



The fatalities were a 1-year old and a 3-year old.

The mother of the two kids, Jennifer Cañedo, 28, could only shed tears gathering the burnt remains of her children yesterday morning.

Cañedo, a mother of five, narrated the two were playing at the third floor of their house when the fire broke out.

She said she tried to save the two but she could no longer get in because of the intense heat.

She related how she could hear her children crying while being eaten by the fire.

According to Fire Officer 3 Ruffred Amores, Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department Investigator, said it took almost two hours before the blaze was controlled.

The investigator estimated the damage incurred as amounting to at least half a million.

It is believed the fire started with one of the two fatalities playing with matches.

