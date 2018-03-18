FEU spikers rap Ateneo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – La Salle vs NU (m)

10 a.m. – UE vs UST (m)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs UE (w)

4 p.m. – La Salle vs FEU (w)

Far Eastern University reaffirmed its mastery over defending champion Ateneo with a pulsating 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 16-14 victory yesterday in UAAP men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Redijohn Paler and Jude Garcia spearheaded the Tamaraws’ assault by firing 17 points apiece to deal the Eagles their second loss against eight victories and drop to second place.

In fact, Ateneo’s other defeat also came at the expense of FEU in the first round, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22, last Feb. 4.

The Tamaraws hiked their win-loss tally to 7-2 to remain at third place.

FEU’s cohesion overshadowed the explosive effort of Marck Espejo for Ateneo, who erupted for 39 points built on 38 kills and a single block.

Related

comments