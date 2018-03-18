Gunmen barge inside house, kills 3

By Alexandria Dennise San Juan

Three public market rent collectors were gunned down, while a three-year old boy was wounded, when two armed men fired shots at them inside a house Friday night in Quezon City.



Investigators of the Quezon City Police District identified the fatalities as Rex Delmonte, 30, Efren Gadiong, 33, both residents of Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City, and Rhiela Agravadior, 25, of Caloocan City, all collectors of rent fee in Commonwealth Market.

It appears that the three were eating inside Delmonte’s house along Steve Street, Barangay Commonwealth, when two men armed with handguns, suddenly enter.

The two men then fired shots at the three who died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds on their body.

The suspects were able to escape the scene bringing with them the gun they used.

Meanwhile, Delmonte’s three-year old son was hit by a stray bullet on his left thigh. He was rushed to General Miguel Malvar Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Police were able to recover seventeen spent shells and 10 deformed fired bullet in the crime scene.

Authorities are now conducting follow-up investigation to identify the gunmen.

