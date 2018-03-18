‘Meow! More pa’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

MORE TO COME – This is a sequel of sorts to the recent items on catty Hollywood actresses. So “Meow! More pa.” As always, source is Boze Hadleigh’s “Hollywood Babble On.”



Maggie Smith. She’s better on stage, from a distance. On screen, up close, she makes you want to dive for cover. – ELSA LANCHESTER

Poor Elsa. She left England because it already had a queen – Victoria. And she wanted to be queen of the Charles Laughton household, once he became a star, but he already had the role. – MARLENE DIETRICH

Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons. They were bitches. – ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Hedda was worse than Louella. She was more vindictive. She didn’t make it till later in life. – BARBRA STREISAND

Jayne Mansfield is to Marilyn Monroe what Richard Nixon is to Eisenhower – a crummy imitation and would be successor.

– VIVIEN LEIGH

Before the war, actresses had personality, positive or negative. Nowadays it’s mostly a busty façade, without much personality behind it. When Marilyn Monroe keeps repeating that she wants to be taken seriously as a performer, I keep asking myself. Then why does, she keep on accepting those idiotic roles? – VIVIEN LEIGH

Marilyn was the last classic sex symbol. Who do they have now? Only Raquel Welch, who makes Marilyn look talented, and a few TV bimbo types like Suzanne Somers and Farrah Fawcett. When TV starts supplying Hollywood’s sex symbols, you know that sex, interesting sex, is dead. – GLORIA GRAHAME

If you want downer, listen to a Piaf (Edith) record. If you want an upper, listen to Ethel Merman record. It’s better than drugs. – PATSY KELLY

Eartha Kitt sounds like a cat in heat. – ETHEL MERMAN

Who ever told Dinah Shore she could sing? – JOAN HACKET

Related

comments