Parents collared peddling daughter for sex

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

It has been said the love of a parent knows no bounds but it seems the adage doesn’t apply to all.

In Batangas City on Thursday, the mother and father of a comely 16-year-old were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after purportedly selling their daughter’s womanhood to the highest bidder, in this case, a Canadian national.



NBI director Dante Gierran, identified the negligent father as Edgardo Maranan, whil his wife was identified simply as one Razel.

Their customer was initially identified as Kim “Rocks” Hyo Soon who claimed to be Mongolian. It was found out later his real name is Victor Mescallado, and that he is actually a Canadian national.

The trio was arrested by the NBI’s Special Action Unit (SAU) following an operation at their own home in Batangas City.

The SAU also rescued the daughter during the same operation.

Gierran said the operation was based on the complaint filed by the girl’s aunt, Rodalyn Sial, who told them the couple has been offering their daughter for sex in exchange for money.

An assault team member said they actually caught the foreigner in flagrante delicto inside the victim’s room.

All three have been subjected to inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice (DoJ) in Manila for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003) as amended and RA 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).

The child is now in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

