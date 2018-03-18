Senate OKs Reservist Employment Act

By Mario B. Casayuran

The Senate has passed a measure that would provide job security and other benefits for military reservists.

Voting 16-0 vote with no abstention, the Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1698 or The Reservist Employment Rights Act which promotes the welfare of military reservists in return for their service to the country.



Sen. Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, author of the bill, said the Senate recognizes the help of reservists to the military, particularly during calamities and in the fight against terrorism.

Aquino said reservists played a key role in the fight to free Marawi City from the clutches of the terrorist Maute Group and rescue and rehabilitation efforts during calamities.

He said he pushed for the passage of the measure after he was informed during dialogues with members and officials of the Army Reserve Command that some reservists are in danger of losing their jobs as they perform their duty to the country.

“While they risk their lives for the country, they are at risk of losing their livelihood, which should not be the case,” he said.

He was referring to reservists who are entrepreneurs, Information Technology professionals, teachers, doctors, lawyers, nurses, sales agents, security guards, and employees of different government agencies.

