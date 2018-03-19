Adamson rolls back UE spikers

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Wednesday (The Arena, San Juan City)8 a.m. – UP vs FEU (m)10 a.m. – La Salle vs UE (m)2 p.m. – UE vs Ateneo (w)4 p.m. – NU vs Adamson (w)

Adamson survived University of the East, 19-25, 25-11, 16-25, 25-16, 15-12, yesterday to keep its Final Four bid alive in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Jema Galanza turned things around for the Lady Falcons who needed five sets to hold off the Lady Warriors and pick up their fourth win against five losses.

Adamson snapped a two-game slide while ending UE’s rare back-to-back wins.

Galanza had 18 attacks, three aces and one block to finish with 22 points.

UE toughened up its assault in the deciding frame after scoring three straight points courtesy of Mary Anne Mendrez to trim Adamson’s lead to just one, 13-11, before Galanza and Mylene Paat took matters into their own hands.

UE fell deeper in the cellar with 2-7.

In men’s play, National University tightened its grip of the top spot as it outplayed La Salle, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20, 28-26.

The Bulldogs kept their composure in the crunch, overcoming their 36 errors to clinched their ninth win against a lone loss.

Bryan Bagunas led NU with 18 points including 15 kills while James Natividad and Kim Malabunga added 14 points, respectively.

