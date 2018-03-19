Are Jay-R and Mica in a rush to get married?

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Robert R. Requintina

R&B singer Jay-R has said that he and up-and-coming recording artist Mica Javier are already talking marriage but they are not in a rush to do it.



“We’ve been both very busy. Naglipat lang kami ng bahay ko. Tapos it was very nice kasi at midnight on our anniversary kasama ko ang parents ko,” said Jay-R during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“And then kasama ko rin si Mica. So we just ate in a little restaurant sa corner lang. It was very intimate and family-oriented. Just the way I like it,” he said.

Mica and Jay-R have just celebrated their fifth anniversary as sweethearts.

Jay-R, 37, said that he is very supportive to the showbiz career of Mica.

“And then everyone is asking, ‘when are we gonna get married.’ The answer is kasi si Mica she’s on the rise now!

She’s doing so much now in her acting, in her music. I really want her to pursue her dreams muna;

“I don’t wanna be a factor to drag her down. I don’t want to give her any pressure. Gusto ko talaga yung mga pangarap nya matupad,” he said.

Mica, 24, is the niece of Danny Javier, former member of the Apo Hiking Society. She is also the daughter of businessman Mayor Sandy Javier of Javier, Leyte, owner of the popular roasted chicken Andok’s Litson Corp.

Jay-R also said that he will be one of the groomsmen for the wedding of Kapamilya stars Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia later this year.

He said that he has been tasked to be in-charge of Crawford’s bachelors’ party.

“I am very involve in terms of the bachelors’ party. Alam ko they chose me to do it because matino ako eh,” said Jay-R as he laughed. “I am not naughty.”

Jay-R said that the bachelors party will be held outside of Metro Manila.

“Billy requested somewhere out of town. We wanted to go to a different island naman. What we wanted to do is get Billy away from work because Billy is such a hard worker;

“Very busy magtrabaho yan so what we want to do is give him a couple of days to relax,” said Jay-R.

Related

comments