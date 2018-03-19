Author launches book today

Japanese-American author and tapestry artist Leo Orii’s epic novel “Sampaguita and Gold Button” is now available at five branches of National Book Store in Metro Manila.



Takion Inc., the book’s publisher, said the English edition of Orii’s novel is available at National Book Store in Glorietta 1, Greenbelt, and Power Plant Mall-Rockwell, all in Makati City; Uptown Place Mall and SM Aura, both at BGC, Taguig City.

One may also grab a copy at National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose’s Solidaridad bookshop on Padre Faura St. in Manila and at U Cafe and New Hatchin Trading Corp, both in Makati. Online orders may be made through Sampaguita and Gold Button’s official Facebook Page.

The publisher added that the book’s Japanese edition will be formally launched today at 2 p.m. at Aklatan on the second floor of the Makati Square, three days after Orii staged his exclusive book signing in Makati.

