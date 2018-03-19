Duterte, Robredo reunite in Baguio

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte and Vice President Leni G. Robredo reunited during the graduation ceremony of the Philippine Military Academy “Alab Tala” Class 2018 in Baguio City yesterday.



Duterte and Robredo sat next to each other as they attended the event in Fort Gregorio H. del Pilar.

Before the start of the two-hour ceremony, Duterte greeted and shook hands with Robredo. This was the first time that the two top government officials in the country met this year.

Duterte awarded certificates to the graduates. He also awarded the Presidential Saber to 25-year-old Class Valedictorian Cadet First Class Jaywardene Hontoria.

Robredo awarded the Vice Presidential Saber to Cadet First Class Ricardo Liwaden.

At the beginning of his speech, Duterte addressed Robredo, to the delight of the crowd.

“Magkaibigan man kami ni Ma’am,” Duterte said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The PMA rites was among the rare instances where Duterte and Robredo would meet after their relationship soured when the Vice President resigned from her position as Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council Chairperson.

Duterte was supposed to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Australia Commemorative Summit in Sydney, Australia that coincided with the PMA graduation.

The Chief Executive skipped the summit in favor of the annual event in Baguio. Foreign Affairs Secretary Allan Peter S. Cayetano represented the President in the summit.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte opted to attend the PMA graduation as he saw it as an opportunity to have a dialogue with young military officers.

Duterte’s short reunion with Robredo also came after she said she was open to a return to the Duterte Cabinet if a position would be offered to her. However, Robredo emphasized her right to dissent on national issues that may surface.

But Roque said Robredo cannot do that because she will be the alter ego of the President. He also accused Robredo of wanting to wield power, prompting her willingness to return to the Cabinet.

“Hindi pwede batikusin ang Presidente na pumayag ka maging alter ego. Magpakatotoo tayo,” Roque said. “Alam niyo naman talaga, it’s power. It’s the desire to wield power,” he added.

