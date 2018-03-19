Entrepreneur is PH bet to Mrs. Asia Pacific 2018 pageant

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

MITZIE Go Gil is the country’s official representative to the Mrs. Asia Pacific 2018 pageant which will be held in Singapore on March 20-25.



Mitzie, 40, is a mother to three adorable children. She loves to cook and travel. At present, she owns and manages the Eagles Fly Travel & Tours for 16 years now. She is also the current Vice President for V. V G Realty.

“Travelling is my form of indulgence. That’s why my husband and I thought of putting up our own travel agency so I can enjoy travelling around the world and at the same time find fulfilment as a career woman,” Mitzie said.

Mitzie is the wife of retired police general Virtus Gil. Also joining at the send-off were Patricia Madrigal, of the Madrigal Foundation; and Roanne Refrea, of the La Unica Hija Events Management.

“I don’t want to wish her good luck because I know she will win,” said Virtus in his message to his wife during send-off at the Millenia Suites Ortigas last Wednesday.

Mitzie said that it was Annie Refrea, national pageant director for Mrs. Asia Pacific Philippines, who encouraged her to join the national pageant.

Given the chance to join the Top 5 of the Mrs. Asia Pacific 2018 pageant, Mitzie said that she will reach out to people through charity works.

Mitzie said that she has been tapped to co-host a travel show in the future. She and Refrea might co-produce a documentary which will highlight the “untouched” local destinations.

