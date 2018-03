Father asks gov’t: Close flying schools

By Freddie G. Velez

PLARIDEL, Bulacan – Noel dela Rosa, the head of the family killed in a plane crash in Barangay Lumangbayan here last Saturday, yesterday urged the government to close flight training schools operating in their community.



De la Rosa said last Saturday’s incident was not the first time that a plane crashed in their area.

“Sana maunawaan nila at patawarin ako, pero sa palagay ko ito na ang tamang panahon para magdesisyon ang ating pamahalaan kung dapat pa bang ipagpapatuloy ang operasyon ng iba’t-ibang paaralan ng pagpapalipad ng eroplano dito sa aming lugar,” Dela Rosa said.

“Hindi lamang kasi ito ang unang pagkakataon na may bumagsak na eroplano dito sa aming barangay,” he revealed.

Noel escaped death as he was not in their house when the plane crashed.

He said that four years ago, a pilot and his student cheated death when the Cessna trainer plane they were riding in crash landed in a house in Purok 4 in Barangay Lumang Bayan. here.

Two years later, a pilot and his student died when their Cessna 152 single propeller plane used for training crashed at Runway 35 of the Plaridel Airport. The trainer plane was a total wreck after the crash.

“Hindi ko alam kung kakayanin ko pang kalimutan ang malagim na trahedyang ito, at hindi ko rin alam kung malalampasan ko ang pangungulila ko sa aking pamilya na siyang dahilan ng aking mga pagsusumikap upang mabigyan sila ng magandang buhay. Mabuti na lamang po at wala sa oras na ‘yon ang aking panganay at ang kakambal ni Krissa,” Dela Rosa said.

