Joseph, spouse of the blessed Virgin Mary

Gospel Reading: Mt 1:16, 18-21, 24a

Jacob was the father of Joseph, the husband of Mary. Of her was born Jesus who is called the Christ.



Now this is how the birth of Jesus Christ came about. When his mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph, but before they lived together, she was found with child through the Holy Spirit. Joseph her husband, since he was a righteous man, yet unwilling to expose her to shame, decided to divorce her quietly. Such was his intention when, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home. For it is through the Holy Spirit that this child has been conceived in her. She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.” When Joseph awoke, he did as the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took his wife into his home.

Reflection She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus

Joseph is among those “invited” to play a role in the human life of Jesus. Though not by blood, Joseph becomes the father of Jesus by law, giving the Child his name. As legal father, Joseph provides all the care, support, protection, and training needed so that his Son may grow into a good, upright, God-loving person.

Joseph must be a very good, loving, and dedicated father. Matthew tells us he is a righteous man, unwilling to expose Mary to shame. He must be skilled at his craft as a carpenter, teaching Jesus how to build things, the way he is often presented in calendars: helping Papa Joseph in the shop. Joseph and Mary are devout Jews, observant of the Jewish feasts and traditions. Most of all, like Mary, Joseph is docile, willing to listen to and obey God’s word. In these virtues and in the manner he lives, he greatly influences Jesus.

Joseph speaks no lines in the Gospels. But he shows himself to be an artisan, a righteous man, a loving husband and father, a devout Jew who, like his wife, ponders things in his heart and knows how to listen to and heed God’s will. May the fathers and husbands of the world learn from him.

Who is St. Joseph for you?

Which qualities of his do you emulate?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

