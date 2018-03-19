PBA DL: Perpetual takes on AMA five

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (JCSGO Gym, Cubao)

12 p.m. – Perpetual vs AMA Online Education

2 p.m. – Go for Gold vs Zark’s Burger-Lyceum

Struggling teams take center stage today in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.



Perpetual Help (2-5) takes on AMA Online Education in the 12 p.m. opener, with the Altas try to pull themselves within the middle of the pack and the Titans (1-6) out to dodge the ax with four playoff spots still up for grabs.

Pre-season favorite Zark’s Burgers (4-4) and unpredictable Go for Gold (4-5) are also expected to play with some sense of urgency, knowing that the winner of their 2 p.m. encounter can close in on the “Magic 6” spots.

So far, Centro Escolar University and Akari-Adamson have already secured their spots in the next round, with Marinerong Pilipino, Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian, Wang’s Basketball and resurgent Gamboa Coffee Mix also in strong contention.

