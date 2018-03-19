President sees for himself

After attending an at least four-hour event in the morning, President Duterte hopped into the Presidential Chopper and conducted an aerial inspection on the burning Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino.



Duterte had just attended the commencement exercises of the Philippine Military Academy “Alab Tala” Class of 2018 in Baguio City in the morning until noon when he decided to look into the situation on United Nations Ave. yesterday afternoon.

Photos shared by Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go showed Duterte sitting beside his right-hand man inside the flying chopper which overlooks the burning 22-story bay front hotel.

“From his stint at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City, President Rodrigo Duterte before going back to the Palace, flew over Manila Pavilion to check the damage caused by the fire that hit the hotel, and another nearby area which was also hit by a conflagration,” Go said in a text message. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

