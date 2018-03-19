Protect PH, Duterte tells 282 new PMA graduates

President Duterte yesterday urged new Philippine Military Academy graduates to be the “protectors of our nation” and “instruments of meaningful change” in the country.



Addressing the PMA “Alab Tala” Class of 2018 during the commencement rites in Baguio City, the President said the new military officers should embody the values of courage, integrity, and loyalty as they dedicate their lives in the service of God, country, and people.

“To the ‘Alab Tala’ Class of 2018, this achievement is only the beginning of the many future successes. May you continue to become a source of strength and inspiration to your fellow soldiers and instruments of meaningful change in our society,” Duterte said.

“The Filipino people look up to you as the protectors of our nation and the next leaders of tomorrow,” he said in congratulating the 282-strong PMA graduating class that included 75 female cadets.

The President advised the PMA class to brace for “complex” and “bigger challenges” ahead as they start to serve in the chosen military branch of service.

He said mistakes would always be “inevitable” but the PMA graduates should have confidence in knowing they were honed by the academy for responsibilities in the military.

“You have been equipped with the knowledge and skills to excel but how far can you go will depend greatly on your discipline, determination, and faith,” he said.

“Remember always the three words that have been ingrained deeply in your hearts – courage, integrity, and loyalty. Embody these words and use them to guide your actions throughout your careers,” he added. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

