Record times seen in Alveo Ironman

The Alveo Ironman 70.3 braces for a blistering finish among the top international bidders with personal records and new overall marks tipped to be established when it is staged on March 25 at the scenic Azuela Cove in Davao City.



With a relatively flat and straight run and bike courses, observers see a feisty battle of strength and stamina in the 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run event presented by Petron and held in Mindanao for the first time in a decade of triathlon staging by Sunrise Events, Inc.

With the swim stage set at the break of dawn, the tide won’t be as high and the current won’t be as strong, thus ensuring a spirited race right in the kickoff leg of the keenly awaited event that drew five world champions and a number of leading local and international triathletes.

Action starts at the Pakiputan straight, a 500m leg swim before the field turns right for another 50 meters followed by a n 850m leg heading south. Participants will then make a 25-meter right turn heading to the final 475 meter leg exiting in Azuela Cove.

They will then exit onto the highway for the fast, single loop bike ride from Davao City, Panabo, Carmen all the way to the turnaround point at Tagum City. It will traverse through several cities on a straightforward course with wide and scenic roads.

The field will then head back to Azuela Cove for the second transition, heading to J.P. Laurel Ave. for the concluding run course, a two-loop counter clockwise 10km out-and-back flat layout through Davao’s commercial district.

Former Xterra world champion Ben Allen, also a regular campaigner in local triathlon, joins fellow Australian Tim Reed, the world titlist in 2016, Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez and Bradley Weiss of South Africa, the Xterra world champions in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and three-time Ironman winner Craig Alexander in the elite division of the event backed by title sponsor Alveo, an AyalaLand company.

Close to 1,800 participants from 39 countries are vying in the inaugural Mindanao staging of the highly successful 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run series presented by Petron, Dept. of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board and hosted by Davao and Azuela Cove. For details, visit www.sunriseevents.com.ph.

