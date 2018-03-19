Renovation work may have sparked blaze

By HANS AMANCIO

A casino employee believes that ongoing renovation work at Manila Pavilion Hotel may have started the fire that led to the death of three persons and injury to 14 others.



The employee, who asked not to be named, said he was at the scene when fire broke out.

“May nagwewelding sa kisame. Tapos di ba pag nagwewelding ka, may tumatalsik na (spark) ganyan? Eh yun, siguro yung mga talsik na ganon may tinamaan na electrical wiring,” said the employee who asked not to be named.

“Alam mo kasi yan ay under renovation…maraming kahoy na partition kaya siguro ganun kabilis kumalat ang apoy,” he added.

The employee said he tried to help a welder put out the fire using a fire extinguisher, but the fire quickly spread to adjacent floors.

“Nakausap pa namin yung welder doon. Tapos biglang nagspark yung ilaw hanggang namatay na. May makapal na usok na. Sinubukan pa naming pigilan gamit fire extinguisher…nasa ceiling yun ng ground floor,” he recalled.

“Yung mga customer nagtakbuhan na sila nung nakita nila ung usok at apoy. Pero yung dalawang kasama namin na-trap na,” he said.

The fate of the two remained uncertain.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by authorities.

