‘Bato’ sets sights on ‘wang-wang’ politicians

By Aaron Recuenco

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), instructed his men to run after the vehicles of politicians with sirens, blinkers and LED lights, describing their use as a symbol of abuse.



“They are not authorized to use these. Those politicians using blinkers and others, you should arrest them,” dela Rosa told members of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG).

“Also, I would like to ask politicians not to use these things anymore because these are illegal,” he added.

Data on how many politicians have already been arrested is not immediately available but HPG director Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal said they are also strict against those using the number 8 plates which is commonly used by members of the House of Representatives.

Yesterday, nearly 5,000 blinkers, sirens, mufflers and LED (light-emitting diode) seized by the HPG were destroyed inside Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Escobal said the move is aimed at sending a message to the public not to use the items as their use would violate Presidential Decree 96. The law also states that only police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances are allowed to use sirens and blinkers.

The official said they also received numerous complaints about private cars using sirens, blinkers and LED. It was recalled that the use of those items were totally banned during the past administration.

