BJMP officer survives ambush

By Calvin D. Cordova

CEBU CITY – An officer of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) cheated death after he survived an ambush staged by motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Banawa, Cebu City early morning yesterday.



Jail Inspector Edwin Sarcon, 53, was on his way to the regional office of BJMP past 7 a.m. when he was shot at by the suspects.

Fortunately, he was just grazed on the nape. A bystander was also wounded after a stray bullet hit him in the leg.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said his men are still investigating the attack.

“It could be work-related or personal grudge. We are checking if the attack was captured by some security cameras in the area,” said Doria.

