Construction worker in trouble

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Dhel Nazario

A construction worker was put behind bars after he barged inside the room of his neighbor and tried to molest her while sleeping Monday night in Pasay City.



Police identified the suspect as Mateo Villanueva, 36, a resident of Dama De Noche Street, Pildera 1, Barangay 192, Pasay City.

Villanueva was arrested by members of the Airport Police Community Precinct who conducted a follow-up operation to apprehend the suspect.

Investigation showed that the victim was lying on her bed around 7:30 p.m. at their home along Dama De Noche Street, Pildera 1, Barangay 192, Pasay City. The suspect reportedly barged in the victim’s room and started to touch her private part.

Police said that by the time the victim cried, the suspect immediately went out of the room. She immediately sought the help of her brother and reported the incident to Barangay 192 and to the precinct which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect will be facing a charge in violation of RA 7610 or the Protection against child abuse, exploitation and discrimination.

Related

comments