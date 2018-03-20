Duterte opposes divorce – Palace

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte is opposed to the passage of a bill allowing divorce in the country despite the growing support for the measure in Congress, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the President was concerned about the adverse impact of a married couple’s divorce on the children.

“Ayaw sana niya magkomento pero since nagbotohan na naman sa Kamara, ang Presidente ay tutol sa divorce. Ang sabi niya kawawa ‘yung mga anak,” Roque said.

“Kung magkakaroon ng divorce, mawawalan ng karapatan ng magsampa ng kaso ‘yung mga asawa na pinabayaan ng mga asawa nila matapos sila mag-divorce. ‘Yan ang position niya,” he said.

Roque admitted that the President initially refused to comment on the divorce bill pending the debate in Congress.

The House of Representatives recently passed on second reading a bill that would allow divorce and provide affordable court proceedings.

Under the bill, married couples could obtain absolute divorce for several grounds, including abuse, infidelity, and irreconcilable differences. The measure also allows the divorced spouse to marry another person either by civil or religious ceremony.

It also includes provisions for the care and custody of the children.

Catholic bishops have appealed to Congress to reconsider the approval of the divorce bill due to concerns it might only lead to more marriage breakups.

The Philippines and the Vatican are the only two countries in the world without divorce laws.

