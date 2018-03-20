F2 tossers shoot for 4th straight win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs Smart

7:00 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs F2 Logistics

Reigning titlist F2 Logistics intends to close out its first-round campaign in style against rejuvenated Generika-Ayala today in the resumption of the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix action at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Cargo Movers will go into their 7 p.m. showdown determined to stretch their winning streak to four and formally claim the No. 2 seed in the next round even as the Lifesavers aim to give themselves an added confidence after a sluggish start.

Generika-Ayala finally broke the ice at the expense of newcomer Smart, 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 15-11, over the weekend which could be the start of something big after dropping its first four matches.

That’s why F2 Logistics coach Arnold Laniog is reminding his wards not to look that far ahead.

“One game at a time,” he said. “All teams are equally tough. Every team is capable of springing a surprise. That’s why we have to watch the videos, go back to the drawing board and carefully plot our game plan.”

Clashing in the opener set at 4:15 p.m. are unpredictable Sta. Lucia and winless Smart.

The Lady Realtors, running at fifth with a 2-3 mark so far, are eager to bounce back from a four-set loss to the Cargo Movers exactly a week ago and put themselves on the upper-half of the eight-team field going to the next round.

Cocolife, Cignal, Sta. Lucia, Foton and Generika-Ayala are still jostling for positions from Nos. 3 to 7, making this week’s matches very crucial.

While the Cargo Movers, bannered by reigning tourney MVP MJ Perez and Kennedy Bryan, will come in as the odds-on favorites, the Lifesavers are expected to give them a tough grind, with imports Darlene Ramdin and Symone Hayden leading the way.

