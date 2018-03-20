Metro subway partially operational by 2020

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

The first-ever subway in Metro Manila could be partially operational by 2020 to help ease traffic congestion, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque made the remarks after the Philippine government forged a loan agreement with Japan on the proposed Metro Manila subway project.

The R51.3-billion agreement would finance the initial phase of the subway project, considered the biggest Philippine infrastructure project to be funded by Japan’s Official Development Assistance, according to Roque.

“We are moving a step closer to having our first subway system that would help alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila,” Roque said.

“The construction of the 36-kilometer subway will begin next year and is expected to be completed by 2025. The subway will begin partial operations by 2020,” he added.

Related

comments