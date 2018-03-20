No rest day for Ancajas

By Nick Giongco

MAGALLANES, Cavite – It was supposed to be a day of rest but Jerwin Ancajas opted to get dressed for training Sunday even though the exact date of his postponed fight has yet to be finalized.



Last week, Top Rank chief Bob Arum decided to cancel the April 14 show starring Terence Crawford and Jeff Horn after Crawford suffered an injury during training. Ancajas was supposed to make a mandatory defense against Jonas Sultan in the undercard.

Arum is now looking at three dates: May 26, June 2 or June 9.

Sean Gibbons, Ancajas’ US agent, is set to meet up with Arum this week in Las Vegas to determine the date.

In the meantime, Ancajas, who is making the fifth defense of the International Boxing Federation 115-lb crown, refuses to be affected by the slight delay.

While admitting that the postponement actually brought with it a bit of good news, the 26-year-old southpaw insists that keeping his weight in check is compulsory.

“Kahit medyo malayo pa, dapat binabantayan mo rin ang timbang mo,” said Ancajas during a road trip Mondaythat brought him to Metro Manila for some sponsorship matters.

The scrapping of the April 14 card gave him the chance to entertain such offers and the break also allowed him to become even more visible in the public eye.

After the morning gig, Team Ancajas, spearheaded by lead trainer Joven Jimenez, fulfilled an appointment with its parent media outfit TV5.

“After Holy Week wala na kaming alisan sa training camp,” said Jimenez, who runs Survival Camp, the official training facility of Ancajas.

