President’s impersonator fools gov’t transcribers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang transcribers made a serious booboo yesterday when they attributed a radio interview with an impersonator of President Duterte to the Chief Executive.



The News and Information Bureau-Data Processing Center of the Presidential Communications Operations Office sent a transcript of a supposed phone interview of DZRH with President Duterte to Malacañang reporters titled “INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT RODRIGO ROA DUTERTE BY DEO MACALMA/RICA HERRA/ISYU/DZRH.”

Duterte expressed support to Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go’s Senate bid in the transcript.

The Chief Executive said that he had already given the green light for Go to run for office next year.

“Itaas na ninyo ang kamay niyan. Itinaas ko na ang kamay niyan,” Duterte, referring to Go, who was at the radio station at the time of the interview, said.

“Hindi ito magtagal sa akin, kung hindi ito competent, hindi ko ito maasahan,” he added.

However, it was later found out that it was not Duterte in the interview but his impersonator named Jun Alegre, a radio correspondent based in Bicol.

“Yes Sir, His name is Jun Alegre, our correspondent in Bicol. Matagal na po niya ginagaya sa program nila sa Naga si PRRD,” a source from DZRH said.

“Katuwaan lang kanina but aware naman si SAP, sinabi namin na impersonator lang ‘yun,” the source added.

Minutes after the source clarified the issue, NIB apologized to Malacañang reporters, and those whom they sent the transcript to, for attributing the interview with the real Duterte.

“The transcription titled ‘Interview with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’ by Deo Macalma and Rica Herrera over DZRH on March 19, 2018 should read ‘Interview with Impersonator of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’. Apologies for the error-NIB Transcription Section,” NIB’s email read.

Related

comments