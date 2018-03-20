Truck falls off cliff, 1 dead

By Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A 10-wheeler truck fell off a cliff in Matalam, North Cotabato Sunday, resulting in the death of one passenger and the injuring of another.



Chief Inspector Sunny Leoncito, Matalam police head, identified the fatality as Ryan Cerbo, while the injured was identified as Junie Yap.

Leoncito said the truck driver, identified as Rodrigo Lagumbay, lost control of the vehicle managing a dangerous curve along the road.

Lagumbay, however, insisted the vehicle lost its brakes. Matalam police said he could be charged with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and frustrated homicide.

