15 more pass Jr. NBA test

By Jerome Lagunzad

A banner field of 1,120 aspiring ballers joined the North Luzon Regional Selection Camp of the Jr. NBA Philippines 2018 presented by Alaska at the Benguet State University over the weekend.



But only 15 of them, eight boys and seven girls from Baguio, Benguet, Dagupan, Pangasinan, Ilocos, Manila, Bukidnon, Davao and Puerto Princesa, have earned the nod as they all possessed the Jr. NBA core S.T.A.R. values of “sportsmanship, teamwork, a positive attitude and respect” throughout the camp.

Selected were in the boy’s division were Javier Luis R. Jugo, 13, of La Salle Greenhills; Czarlo Lorenzo V. Salvador, 12, of Ateneo de Davao; Adrian Chu Tan, 13, of Cherished Moments School; Asher M. Vidal, 13, of Wonderland School; Rodge Aldrich Balbao, 13, and Alejandro A. Melecio III, 13, of Bukidnon Faith Christian School; and Alvin T. Collado Jr., 13, and Carl Emmanuel Velasquez, 14, Berkeley School.

In the distaff side, chosen were Crisciona Ann Bagasani, 12, of Immaculate Concepcion Academy; Aretha Belgira, 12, of Saint Joseph College Olongapo City; Tiffany Jolie Lacsamana, 12, of Palawan State University Laboratory Elementary School; Jhulliana Francesca Pagteilan, 12, of San Jose School of La Trinidad; Sarah Abigail Sacayanan, 13, of Saint Louis School Center-High School Department; and Silcia Lee Fuscalbo, 14, and Christine Nicole Venterez, 12, of Baguio City National High School.

