7-foot Sotto banners Batang Gilas

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Bannered by promising center Kai Sotto, Batang Gilas will rely on its speed, quickness and height as it vies for the coveted crown in the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championships in Foshan, China from April 2 to 8.



Fresh from helping Ateneo reclaim the UAAP juniors cage crown, the 7-foot Sotto, only 15 years old, is expected to serve as the main anchor of the 12-strong unit which will be handled by Michael Oliver.

Backing up Sotto are Rafael Go, Raven Cortez, McLaude Guadana, Terrence Fortea, Recaredo Christian Calimag, Rence Padrigao, and Shaun Geofrrey Chiu who all suited up when Batang Gilas claimed the Southeast Asian Basketball Association juniors title at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum last year.

Jerick Kyle Bautista, Joshua Rafael Lazaro, Yukien Andrada, and King Balaga are the fresh faces aiming to make an immediate impact for Batang Gilas.

“We have a combination of height and speed. At least hindi na tayo kawawa sa ilalim unlike before. Hindi na tayo undersized sa mga kalaban natin,” said Oliver in yesterday’s PSA Forum at the Tapa King Restaurant at the Farmers Center in Cubao.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Sonny Barrios, who joined Oliver and Batang Gilas co-team managers Andrew Teh and Wilbert Loa in the weekly public service session, also expressed high hopes that the current Batang Gilas team, with seven players standing at least six feet, will do well.

Related

comments