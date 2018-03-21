BF ni Catriona Gray, proud sa kanyang bagong korona

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

PROUD na proud ang Filipino-German commercial actor-model na si Clint Bondad sa kanyang girlfriend na si Catriona Gray, ang magiging pambato ng Pilipinas sa darating na Miss Universe beauty contest.



Inihayag ito ni Bondad sa kanyang Instagram post, isang araw matapos manalo si Gray sa 2018 Bb. Pilipinas beauty pageant na ginanap noong March 18.

“You ABSOLUTELY stood out and literally made history by being the first filipina EVER to hold Miss World Philippines (2016) and now Miss Universe Philippines (2018) and on top of that even won the most major special awards ever in the later.

“I always said you are extremely smart and sharp! Now everyone literally knows that I wasn’t exaggerating. I swear you are the most intelligent and amazing woman I have ever met.

“You are like a diamond. You don’t crack under immense pressure because it’s what created you. I LOVE YOU MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2018,” ayon kay Bondad.

Nagpost pa rin ng isang sweet message si Bondad para kay Gray. “Nothing better in the universe then cuddling you with sleepy eyes and knowing that you have arrived. My Queen. My Everything.”

Nasa limang taon na ang relasyon nila Bondad at Gray.

Si Bondad ay isang Filipino-German personality na miyembro rin ng “ASAP” cover boys na kinabibilangan din nila Albie Casino, Luis Hontiveros, Tommy Esguerra at Tanner Mata.

Lumalabas na rin si Bondad, 23, sa mga Kapamilya television series, TV commercials at print ads.

Bago naging Binibini si Gray, matatandaang sumabak muna sya sa 2016 Miss World beauty contest kung saan nakasama sya sa Top 5.

Related

comments