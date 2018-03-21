CAAP not relocating Plaridel airport

By ARIEL FERNANDEZ, with a report from Freddie C. Velez

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is not relocating the Plaridel airport despite continued clamor from residents in the area hoping to do away with more deaths from accidental plane crashes.



Only last Saturday, 10 people died following another wayward plane crashing into a home in the vicinity.

Among fatalities in the incident was a family living in Purok 3, Brgy. Lumangbayan, Plaridel, Bulacan, who were struck by the plane supposedly while having their lunch.

They were identified as Luisa Santos, 79; Rizza Santos-dela Rosa, 48; John Noel dela Rosa, 17; Timothy Noel dela Rosa, 10; and Crizza dela Rosa, 7.

Eric Apolonio, CAAP Spokesman, questioned the call for the 900 meter airport’s relocation citing how it has been established in the area way back in 1935 with no one living there.

The CAAP also clarified yesterday afternoon the person mentioned as co-pilot of the ill-fate Piper Apache light plane was not among those who died in the incident.

Apolonio said the co-pilot identified as Efren L. Patugalan, was included in the plane’s manifest but was not on the plane due to another assignment.

Initial reports said six individuals including the pilot and co-pilot were onboard the plane.

It was downgraded to five after it was confirmed Patugalan didn’t make the flight.

The CAAP said two teams from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) and the Flight Standard Inspectorate Service (FSIS) are still investigating the case.

He said, “Normally it takes a month for the investigators to release their findings before they forward it to the office of our Director General.”

Meanwhile, thousands braved the heat of the sun to join the cortege that brought the remains of Luisa, Rizza, John Noel, Timothy Noel, and Crizza, to their final resting place at the Plaridel Public Cemetery in Barangay Agnaya here yesterday afternoon.

Rizza’s bereaved husband, Noel dela Rosa continued to air his request for the removal of the Plaridel Airport amid tears.

“Kung ang pagkawala ng buhay ng aking biyenan, asawa at tatlong mga anak ang magsisilbing instrumento para mawala at maalis na ang mga flight training schools dito sa aming lugar ay maluwag ko itong tatanggapin. Matagal na naming pinanawagan ito sa ating pamahalaan mula pa noong dalawang beses nang may bumagsak na eroplano dito sa amin. Sa tuwing may dumadaang eroplano ay kumakabog na aming mga dibdib sa takot ,” he said.

