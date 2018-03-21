DoH bares 1,021 new HIV cases

By Analou de Vera

The Philippines has 1,021 new documented cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that were recorded in the first month of this year, according to the recent data released by the Department of Health- Epidemiology Bureau.



Based on the HIV and AIDS Registry of the Philippines (HARP) report, the said figure is 187 cases higher compared to the same period in 2017, wherein 834 cases were recorded.

An average of 33 people were diagnosed with HIV each day during the month of January, the report said.

Most of the cases reported were male individuals with 96 percent (976 cases). Out of 45 women diagnosed with HIV, “five were pregnant at the time of diagnosis. Two of the women were from NCR (National Capital Region)” while the remaining three women were from Central Luzon, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas.

According to the report, sexual contact remains the predominant mode of transmission with 993 cases (97 percent), while males who have sex with males is at 87 percent (885 cases).

