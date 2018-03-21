Kris to critics: ‘Wag muna kayong magpa-party’

By Robert R. Requintina

ACTRESS and television host Kris Aquino has left the country for a medical check up as she pointed out that she is not taking a social media break because of some negativity.



“No, i’m not taking a social media break because of some negativity thrown my way…I have several health issues that need to be checked by specialists abroad,” said Aquino on Instagram.

“I owe all of you who support me in my digital endeavors to come back w/ answers & solutions so that i may continue functioning at my best, not just at work – but most especially for my kids,” she said.

But Aquino pointed out that her health issue is not terminal or life threatening.

“Those who really can’t stand me, wag muna kayo magpa-party hindi pa life threatening or terminal ang condition ko,” she said on IG.

Aquino also said that she will continue to exercise her freedom of speech by posting on social media.

“For those who say ‘ignore them’, ‘dedmahin mo na lang’, ‘wag kang patola’ – this is my feed, my space, and i shall continue exercising my right to freedom of speech,” she said.

“REALITY CHECK: Freedom of speech isn’t a 1 way street exclusively for only the haters, the trolls & the bashers…There is a quote that has served me well: ‘Damaged people are dangerous. They know they can survive.’

“That’s why i’m not hiding the fact that i am going abroad for consultations with specialists because i want to come back healthy & in fighting form,” Aquino added.

As she consulted doctors abroad, Aquino said that she asked her sister to take care of her sons Josh and Bimby who still have school until Holy Tuesday.

“1st time to try this airline. We secured my doctors’ appointments Tuesday night & i was being practical because they had special fares. Thank you to my Ate, @jiggycruz, @jacksalvador, and @nix722 for being the guardians 1st for Kuya & Bimb- the 2 have school til Holy Tuesday. Accompanying me for this trip are @alvingagui, @rochelleahorro, my Doctor (giving him privacy), and Bincai,” Aquino said.

