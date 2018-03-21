Mighty five reaches final

By Jerome Lagunzad

With American import Jamal Thomas taking charge down the stretch, Mighty Sports defeated Malolos Agilas, 108-101, to book a return trip to the final of the 2018 Republica Cup commercial division at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center.



Thomas, who’s been tapped by GlobalPort to suit up in the Governors Cup last year but apparently exceeded the 6-foot-5 height limit, pumped in 35 of his 43 points in the second half that enabled Mighty Sports to wipe out a 52-60 deficit at the break.

Former National University standouts J-Jay Alejandro and Matt Salem combined for 35 points while ex-San Beda center Ola Adeogun added 15 points to help Mighty Sports stay on track for a fourth tournament title.

Former Barangay Ginebra star Jayjay Helterbrand, a one-time PBA MVP winner, tallied 22 points in a losing cause for the Agilas.

