NPA urged to surrender

By Francis Wakefield

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana yesterday asked leaders and members of the New People’s Army (NPA) to lay down their arms and rejoin society.



Lorenzana made the call ahead of the Reds’ 49th founding anniversary on March 29.

“On the NPA 49th anniversary, I ask them: to lay down their arms and rejoin society. Your cause has become irrelevant,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

“Do not be the spoilers of peace, progress and development. If you could not win 49 years what made you think you could salvage victory in the next 50? Come down, you owe your families and children a life of peace and stability.

Let us join hands to build a better Philippines,” he added.

The Armed Forces (AFP) said that it is intensfying efforts to thwart possible attacks and atrocities by the NPA in line with their anniversary.

AFP spokesman and concurrent Civil Relations Service (CRS) chief Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr., said the occasion is usually marked by their attacks against the people and vulnerable communities.

