Sasama kay Matt at Carlo, pahulaan pa

By Glen P. Sibonga

MALAKING pahulaan ngayon kung sino ang aktor na makakasama nina Matt Evans at Carlo Aquino bilang bagong brand ambassador ng BeauteDerm.



“Who do you think will complete the trifecta of Beautéderm Men with Matt Evans and Carlo Aquino? Keep posted for the big reveal,” post sa Facebook ng BeauteDerm CEO at owner na si Rhea Anicoche Tan.

Ipinagmamalaki naman ni Rhea sina Matt at Carlo bilang brand ambassadors niya. Ayon nga sa FB post niya: “It’s an honor to have these two bright stars as part of the Beautéderm Family. Thank you for the trust, Matt and Carlo. I strive hard for excellence to be worthy of your loyalty.”

Malaking oportunidad para kina Matt at Carlo ang pagiging endorsers nila ng BeauteDerm. Tuloy-tuloy lang ang kontrata ni Matt sa BeauteDerm. Si Carlo naman finally ay official endorser na matapos pumirma ng two years contract.

Malaki ang pasasalamat ng dalawang aktor kay Rhea, na kapamilya at kapuso na ang turing nila.

