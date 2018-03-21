Vigan City ready for Palarong Pambansa

By Jerome Lagunzad

With less than a month to go before the Palarong Pambansa hostilities fire off, Vigan City is ready to roll out the red carpet to more than 15,000 delegates from the country’s 17 regions who will troop their way up north to the Ilocos Sur capital.



“Vigan is definitely ready,” said Department of Education Undersecretary Tonisito Umali yesterday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Tapa King Restaurant at Farmers Market in Cubao, Quezon City.

“The province hosted a regional qualifier of the Batang Pinoy last year and that shows its readiness to stage such big multi-sports event such as the Palaro,” he added, confident that the April 15-21 sporting meet will be a huge success.

“We had our final technical conference meeting a couple of weeks ago para tingnan sa huling pagkakataon yung preparation ng lalawigan. And no doubt, the facilities are of international standard. Handang-handa na sila. Overall, I would say Vigan, Ilocos Sur is definitely ready.”

