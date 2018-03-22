19 dead, 21 hurt as bus careens into ravine

By AARON B. RECUENCO, with a report from Alexandria Dennise San Juan

At least 19 people died while 21 others were hurt after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in the town of Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro, Tuesday night.



Supt. Imelda Tolentino, spokesperson for the MIMAROPA (Mindoro Occidental and Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) police, said the first of the bodies to be recovered and identified were that of bus driver Arno Panganiban; bus conductor Erwin Ebuenga; passengers Leaflor de Pedro Borlado; Cely Dama; Marciano Ramos; and Rudy Bacani.

Police later identified the other dead bodies recovered from the crash as that of passengers Teresita Tupagan, Elizabeth dela Cruz, Virginia Ramos, Lolita Bayle, Anselma Gomez, Robert Joso, Josie Salcedo, Judith Gabuco, Nelie Alvaro, Gloria Gabuco, Rodolfo Santiago and Percival Flores.

Another fatality is yet to be identified as of writing.

Some of the injured who were rushed to the San Sebastian District Hospital include passengers Madelyn Tulaytay, Allan Sanchez, Leodegario Caballes, Mary Jane Caballes, Jessica Odenia and her one-year old son Byron Yugo.

Those taken to the Provincial Hospital in Mamburao were Alex Hernandez, Asuela Azula, Normina Lancian, Angelie Bayle, Vanessa Bayle, Darwin Robles, John Rey Perlas, Hanila Bermeo, Von Mayon, Kheira Mae Tulaylay, Raffy Acosta, Jessie Driza, Kristine de Jesus, Brandon Perlas and Ace Tulaylay.

Tolentino said the bus, which was bound to Manila from San Jose City, fell into a ravine in Sitio Yapang in Barangay Batong Buhay at around 9 p.m.

“Based on the report, the driver lost control of the vehicle skidding towards a railing of a bridge before it fell into the ravine,” she added.

The ravine, according to Tolentino, is 15 to 20 meters deep.

Tolentino said local residents call the bridge by its pet name “Patrick” alluding to it being “patarik” or “matarik.”

Meanwhile, Atty. Aileen Lizada of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LFTRB) said Wednesday they already issued a 30-day Preventive Suspension Order (PSO) against the Dimple Star Bus Company, owner of the ill-fated bus as with nine others plying the San Jose-Occidental Mindoro-Manila route.

In the order, the LTFRB asked the bus operator to allow for an inspection of its fleet to determine their roadworthiness.

It also required the drivers of the company to undergo a road safety seminar to be conducted and scheduled by the LTFRB; as well as drug testing.

The board has since directed the bus company to surrender their plates to the LTFRB Legal Division with a deadline set on Friday.

In a surprise inspection of the Dimple Bus company terminal in Quezon City following the tragic incident, Lizada said she observed some of the company’s buses having worn-out tires.

She also related one of the company buses “have dual case numbers.”

As to the families of the crash victims, Lizada assured they are fast-tracking the release of necessary financial aid among others.

