6 moving Lenten stories on ‘Eat Bulaga’

“EAT, Bulaga!” will share stories of love, hope and redemption this Lenten season.

The six-episode special will kick-off on Holy Monday, March 26, with “My Carinderia Girl” and “Haligi ng Pangarap,” directed by Linnet Zurbano and Adolf Alix Jr., respectively.



Starring Ruby Rodriguez and Kenneth Medrano, “My Carinderia Girl” tells the story of an older woman who falls in love with a younger man. Despite the criticisms they received, the two will prove love is accepting and knows no age.

Joining this episode are Pauleen Luna, Luane Dy, Sinon Loresca, Tommy Peñaflor, and Kim Last.

In “Haligi ng Pangarap,” Alden Richards shares the screen with Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto, Joey de Leon and Tirso Cruz III in a story of a father whose faith, patience, love, and dedication were tested when his son figured in a debilitating accident.

The young actor added that he’s thankful to have finally been given the opportunity to work with Cruz.

On Holy Tuesday, March 27, child star Ryzza Mae Dizon will showcase her acting chops in “A Daughter’s Love” opposite Superstar, Ms. Nora Aunor. This episode is about a grieving mother who went through depression. Her daughter will do everything to make sure that their family will weather the storm.

Dizon said this is one of her most challenging roles to date.

“At first I got really nervous because I might mess up with my lines, but Ms. Nora told me to relax. She guided me in my role and treated me as if I’m her real daughter. I’m very happy that I got this chance to work with the Superstar,” she said.

Directed by Ricky Davao, “A Daughter’s Love” also stars Pia Guanio, Miss Millennial 2017 Julia Gonowon, Lui Manansala, and Ana Roces.

Another treat for viewers on Holy Tuesday is Real Florido’s “Pamilya.” This family drama is about a prodigal son who returns home to his father. This episode is headlined by Ryan Agoncillo, Paolo Ballesteros, Baste, Jake Ejercito, and veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

Meanwhile, on Holy Wednesday, March 28, comedic duo Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola, with Miggy Tolentino, take center stage in “Hating Kapatid,” a story of friendship.

Manalo said the story somehow reflects his personal relationship with Bayola. He said they’ve known each other so well that he treats the latter as his own brother.

LA Madridejos directs “Hating Kapatid”.

Capping “Eat, Bulaga!” Lenten Special is Alix’s “Taray ni Tatay,” starring Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza with Allan K, Jimmy Santos, Anjo Yllana, Rita Avila, and Kendoll (Tenten). It tells the story of a single father who kept his sexuality and other family secrets from his daughter.

Asked why viewers should watch this year’s Lenten Special, Mendoza said the stories reflect the everyday struggle and uncertainties of people.

“Eat, Bulaga!” Lenten Special will air on March 26 to 28 on GMA Network.

