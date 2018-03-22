Azkals vs Fiji in friendly tiff

- Home
By Jonas Terrado
The Philippine Azkals test their readiness before next week’s do-or-die 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers match when they host Fiji in an international friendly match tonight at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
A strong showing coupled with a victory in the 7:30 p.m. match would give the Azkals the momentum they need heading into Tuesday’s encounter with Tajikistan for a chance to secure their first-ever Asian Cup appearance.
Coach Thomas Dooley and the Azkals need at least a draw to secure qualification to the continental tournament which will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates.
Dooley, who has been in charge since 2014, is keen on putting the Azkals in the best form possible despite the situation surrounding his contract which is set to expire this month being a subject of football observers in recent weeks.